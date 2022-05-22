Paris [France], May 22 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has emulated Cristiano Ronaldo and Romario to cement his place in football history after bringing up 100 goals for the Ligue 1 club.

PSG finished their 2021-22 campaign in style as they thrashed Metz 5-0 at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, opening the scoring with a quickfire double in the first half before getting his third after the break.

Neymar chipped a lovely finish over Caillard between the Frenchman's last two goals. Angel Di Maria also scored on his final appearance for the club just after Traore was sent off for his second booking.

Neymar's strike against Metz was his 13th of the season for PSG. It marked his 100th goal in 144 appearances across all competitions for Ligue 1 champions since his arrival from Barcelona in 2017.

The 30-year-old is now only the third player in history to have scored 100 goals for three different clubs, having also achieved the feat with Barca and Santos.

Ronaldo managed the milestone at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, while Brazil legend Romario reached 100 goals in his club career for PSV, Vasco Da Gama and Flamengo. (ANI)

