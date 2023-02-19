Paris, Feb 19 (AP) PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a league match against Lille.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG's second goal before the interval. PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille's Benjamin Andre.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Neymar damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar. (AP)s

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)