Sports News | Neymar Likely to Miss Entire WC Group Stage Due to Injury, Brazil Eyes Star Striker's Return in Knockouts

New York [US], June 16 (ANI): Brazil could witness their star striker Neymar miss the entire FIFA World Cup group stage, with the team's medical staff keeping his long-term fitness in mind. The Brazilian veteran is battling to recover fully from a muscle injury.

As per an ESPN report quoted by Goal.com, Brazil management does not want any further setbacks that could end Neymar's tournament prematurely. He had sat out in the opening game against Morocco, which had ended in a 1-1 draw. The focus is currently on making sure that the veteran is fit for a knockout stage return.

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The Brazilian medical team have concluded that with Neymar, caution is the only way forward, and there are indications that he would not be risked for the clash against Haiti on Saturday.

Neymar is currently working his way back into recovery from a grade-two calf injury, which he sustained while playing for Santos on May 17. While his workload in the gym has increased as of late, he is far from full-fledged match recovery and is yet to reintegrate with his teammates on the grass during training.

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The 32-year-old could step onto the pitch for individual work, but will be cleared for full team sessions only if the medical team is sure that he is pain-free. Neymar has stayed away from competitive football for over a month, and his lack of rhythm is also a huge concern heading into decision-making.

Brazil is chalking out a plan internally to prepare Neymar towards full fitness for the knockout stages, and he could miss all the group stage games till the match against Scotland in Miami, scheduled for June 24. To maintain such a plan for their star player, the results on the pitch would also play an important role, and a dip in performance could see them change.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti wants Neymar to be available, but does not want to compromise on the player's health, recently saying, as quoted by Goal.com, "Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable. But also because of his experience, he could represent an example for the younger players on the team."

The medical team has not ruled out the possibility of doing fresh imaging tests to check if intensive treatement has healed his injury, and the results of the test could play a major role in Neymar being accelerated into the playing eleven or staying benched to continue his rehab. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)