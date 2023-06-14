Stuttgart, Jun 14 (AP) Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios, a two-time semifinalist in Stuttgart, was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January.

Also Read | ICC Set to Bring In Two New Rules to Reduce Impact of T20 Franchise Leagues Over International Cricket: Report.

Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.

Also Read | Big Blow for New Zealand! Michael Bracewell Ruled Out of ODI World Cup 2023 After Rupturing Right Achilles.

Also, French player Gregoire Barrere defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 and Australia's Christopher O'Connell eased past another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-1, 6-4, and Russia's Aslan Karatsev outlasted Corentin Moutet 7-6 (0), 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini was knocked out by Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego on Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)