Melbourne [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Australia tennis player Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Australian Open.

Kyrgios informed that he has withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday as he has contracted COVID-19.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 3rd Test 2022 in Cape Town.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Cape Town.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)