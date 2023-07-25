Lahore [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar have been rewarded for their strong performances in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup with maiden call-ups in Pakistan’s senior women’s squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"The 15-player squad also features Diana Baig who makes a return to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury that she sustained in the third and final One-Day International against Australia in January this year," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in an official statement.

Pakistan women’s team that have won gold medals in the last two editions, held in Guangzhou, China in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea 2014, and will be aiming for a hat-trick when they feature in this year’s event scheduled to take place from September 19 to 26. The event will be played in T20 format.

Pakistan women’s team as per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament rule will feature in the event from the quarter-finals scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24. The semi-finals will be played on September 25, while the final will take place on September 26. The match for a Bronze medal will also take place on September 26.

The 15-member squad was finalised after deliberations amongst the women’s selection committee led by Saleem Jaffar, head coach Mark Coles and captain Nida Dar.

Before the Asian Games, Pakistan women will feature in the home series against South Africa consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs (part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25) in Karachi from September 1 to 14. The squad for the bilateral series will be announced in due course.

Former captain Bismah Maroof has opted out of the Asian Games because of the event’s rules and regulations that do not allow athletes to carry their children.

"Ayesha Naseem, who featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, expressed her desire to retire from the game, which the board accepted," a statement from PCB further read.

“Our squad for the Asian Games represents the future of women's cricket in Pakistan. With a mix of emerging talent and seasoned campaigners, I expect the players to do well in the event," Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar said in an official statement.

“The Asian Games present a unique opportunity for our young players to showcase their talent on an international stage. We have taken a strategic approach to assemble a squad that complements the conditions of the venue where the matches will take place. Each player's strengths and adaptability to the playing conditions have also been assessed to form a solid squad," Jaffar added.

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games: Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Nataliya Parveiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani. (ANI)

