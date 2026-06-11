Sports News | Nikhil Chaudhary Earns Maiden Australia Call-up for Bangladesh T20I Series

Canberra [Australia], June 11 (ANI): India-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary has received his first Australia call-up after being named in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, replacing the rested Travis Head.

The 30-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder, who currently represents Tasmania and Hobart Hurricanes, has emerged as one of Australian cricket's most compelling success stories after moving from India during the COVID-19 pandemic and establishing himself in the domestic circuit, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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Chaudhary, who played domestic cricket for Punjab between 2017 and 2019, travelled to Australia in 2020 to visit family before international borders were closed due to the pandemic. He remained in the country and has since built an impressive career through grade cricket, state cricket and the Big Bash League.

His breakthrough came with the Hobart Hurricanes, where he has enjoyed three outstanding seasons. Chaudhary played a pivotal role in the Hurricanes' BBL title-winning campaign in 2024-25, earning recognition from national selectors with a string of influential performances with both bat and ball.

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The all-rounder's rise has continued with Tasmania, where he recently marked his first-class career with a maiden Sheffield Shield century and claimed his first five-wicket haul, further strengthening his credentials for higher honours.

Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said Chaudhary had been on the national radar for some time and had already spent time training with the squad before the recent white-ball tour.

"Nikhil has been a player of national interest for some time," Dodemaide said. "He was a standby player for this tour, and the panel has been impressed by his BBL performances, particularly last season. He will gain invaluable experience in Bangladesh and will be in contention for selection in the opening T20I."

Chaudhary had trained with Australia's squad in Brisbane before their departure for Pakistan, but was not initially included in the touring party. However, Head's absence has created an opportunity for the all-rounder to push for an international debut.

Despite not yet holding Australian citizenship, Chaudhary is eligible to represent Australia under ICC regulations, having completed the required residency period after living in the country for five years. His current temporary visa remains valid until 2027.

The call-up also marks a rare milestone in Australian cricket history. The last India-born male cricketer to play for Australia was leg-spinner Rex Sellers, who made his lone Test appearance in Kolkata in 1964. Former Australia women's captain Lisa Sthalekar, born in Pune, went on to represent Australia 187 times across formats.

Australia are also set to welcome several fresh faces for the Bangladesh T20I series, including Joel Davies, Tim David, Spencer Johnson, Josh Philippe and Aaron Hardie. Meanwhile, selectors remain hopeful captain Mitchell Marsh will recover from an ankle injury in time for the series after missing the preceding ODI assignments against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

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