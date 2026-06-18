Sports News | Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh Shine with Dominant Wins at Boxing World Cup in China

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Indian boxers Nikhil, Deepak, and Saneh emerged victorious on the third day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in China, advancing to the next round of their respective weight categories.

Competing in the men's 55kg category, Nikhil registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Brazil's Kelvy Trindade to move ahead in the competition on Wednesday, according to a press release.

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Deepak joined him in the next round after producing an equally dominant display in the men's 70kg division, defeating Japan's Sewon Okazawa, a 2025 World Championships silver medalist, via a 5-0 verdict. In the women's section, Saneh (65kg) also progressed further after securing a hard-fought 4-1 victory over South Korea's Seon Sujin.

Looking ahead to Day 4, two Indian boxers are scheduled to take the ring. Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Poland's Natalia Kuczewska in the women's section, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) clashes with Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

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In other preliminary contests on day three, Malsawmtluanga (80kg) went down 1-4 against Jordan's Ashaish Hussein, while Mahi Lama (60kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Mongolia's Monkhor Namuun.

Results (India):

Won:

- Nikhil (55kg) bt Kelvy Trindade (Brazil) 5-0- Deepak (70kg) bt Sewon Okazawa (Japan) 5-0- Saneh (65kg-W) bt Seon Sujin (South Korea) 4-1

Lost:

- Malsawmtluanga (80kg) lost to Ashaish Hussein (Jordan) 1-4- Mahi Lama (60kg-W) lost to Monkhor Namuun (Mongolia) 0-5

Day 4 Schedule (India):

- Minakshi (51kg-W) vs Natalia Kuczewska (Poland)- Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) vs Mirzokhid Imamnazarov (Kyrgyzstan). (ANI)

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