Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) All set for his second stint as Indian women's cricket team's head coach, Ramesh Powar on Tuesday said he doesn't have any targets in mind and only wants his wards to improve with every game.

Powar's first assignment is a tour of England during which Mithali Raj and Co will play their first Test in seven years.

"Honestly speaking, there are no milestones in my head. I just want them to get better at their game. You don't go for glory and milestones. It'll fall in place at the right time," Powar said at the pre-departure press conference.

Powar was recently re-appointed as the head coach after his unceremonious exit in 2018 following a spat with Mithali at that time. Both have spoken about moving on from the past bitterness.

The Indian women's team will play a Test after a long time but Powar is confident that the players will spring a surprise.

"...obviously I want more Test games all over the world, but again it is a good start. Let's take it step by step, don't push the girls into a zone where you are demanding too many things in Test cricket.

"It is a new format, which has not been played consistently over the period of last 10 years, so let us wait and watch how we react, you might get surprises, I think they (the players) will perform," he said.

Powar said he is focussing on the processes as far as Test cricket is concerned.

"I think we are playing after a long time and we need to focus on the processes to play quality cricket. We are trying to create that positive vibe around," he said.

"...yes there is less experience about Test cricket but slowly and steadily, we will take as things pan out," the former India off-spinner added.

According to Powar, the players will need to make adjustments for Test cricket.

"Batters will have to play close to their body, show some patience. When the sun is out, they will enjoy batting. When the sun is down, they will have to put in that extra effort to hang in there.

"Bowlers also, if there's a lot of help, you'll have to control swing as well. We'll have to assess a lot of things once we go there and build on it. We can't go with a fixed mind. If the skies are clear, you might get flat tracks everywhere, you never know," added Powar.

Powar will have Shiv Sundar Das and Abhay Sharma in the support staff.

