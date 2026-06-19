Sports News | 'No Specific Reason Communicated': Table Tennis Star Manika Batra Reacts to Asian Games 2026 Omission

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India's leading table tennis player Manika Batra has publicly questioned her omission from the country's main squad for the Asian Games 2026, expressing disappointment over the selection process and has called for greater transparency.

The 31-year-old Olympian was named among the reserves when the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) announced a 10-member contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday.

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A day later, Batra voiced her concerns over the decision and wrote on X, "My non-selection for the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, with no specific reason communicated."

"Questions arise on consistency, as different thresholds and considerations were applied in the previous selection cycle compared to my case. If the same rules are meant to apply as in the last Asian Games selection," she added.

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"I have sought clarity on the process and respectfully request the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Sports Minister and Indian Olympic Association to look into the matter and ensure transparency and fair application of selection norms," she concluded.

TTFI selected the squad based on a policy that allocates 50 per cent weightage to national rankings, 40 per cent to world rankings and 10 per cent to the selection committee's discretion.

Despite being India's second-highest-ranked women's singles player internationally, Batra failed to make the main squad, largely due to her absence from domestic tournaments, which impacted her national ranking.

The women's team will be led by Sreeja Akula, India's top-ranked female paddler and world No. 45. The squad also includes Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das. Swastika Ghosh and Batra have been named as reserves.

The men's contingent will be spearheaded by G Sathiyan and features Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Payas Jain. Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ronit Bhanja have been listed as reserves.

One of India's most decorated table tennis players, Batra played a key role in the country's breakthrough Asian Games success. Alongside Sharath Kamal, she won mixed doubles bronze at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games.

India's other table tennis medals at the continental showpiece include the men's team bronze in 2018 and the women's doubles bronze secured by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee at Hangzhou 2023.

The table tennis competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is scheduled to take place from September 20 to 28.

Asian Games 2026: India table tennis squad

Men: G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain.

Women: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das.

Reserves: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Ronit Bhanja (men); Swastika Ghosh, Manika Batra (women). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)