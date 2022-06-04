New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India on Friday announced the nominations for the "Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award" (TNNAA) would be closed on June 16, 2022.

TNNAA is conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognize the achievements of persons associated in the field of adventure and encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations.

Also Read | Hungary vs England Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch HUN vs ENG Football Match in India.

The award consists of a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie/a saree and award money of Rs 15 Lakh. The Awards are presented to the winners along with Arjuna Awards by the Government of India.

Usually, one Award is given in four categories namely, Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and Life Time Achievement for adventure activities on Land, Sea and Air. Achievements for the last 3 years are considered for the 3 categories namely Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and for Life Time Achievement award, the achievement of the entire career is considered.

Also Read | Italy vs Germany Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch ITA vs GER Football Match in India.

Any person having excellent performance and having outstanding qualities of leadership, a sense of adventure discipline and continuous achievement in one particular field of adventure viz. Land, Air or Water (Sea) may apply for the award before the last date i.e. June 16, 2022, through the web portal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)