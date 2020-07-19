Auckland [New Zealand], July 19 (ANI): North-based New Zealand players including seniors Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ross Taylor will return to outdoor training at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui this week, after a hiatus of four months due to coronavirus pandemic.

In all, six national camps are scheduled for this winter following the pandemic-induced hiatus. New Zealand men will train in two groups at either end of the week at Bay Oval while the women will train from Monday to Thursday, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Also Read | 'Leave My Job Alone': Harsha Bhogle Hilariously Responds to R Ashwin's Birthday Greetings.

Earlier, the South-based players trained at New Zealand's first winter camp in Lincoln from July 13 to July 16. The second national camp in Mount Maunganui is set to run from July 19 to July 24.

Opening batsman Jeet Raval, who was left out of the central contract, has also been called up for the camp. The 31-year old has moved to Northern Districts for the upcoming domestic season.The camps will run under the supervision of head coaches Gary Stead (men's) and Bob Carter (women's). Shane Jurgensen, the bowling coach of the men's side and women's bowling coach Jacob Oram will also attend the camp.

Also Read | WI 131/3 in 47 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 4: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks Look to Rebuild the Innings.

Men's first group -- Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

Men's second group -- Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Will Somerville, Will Young.

Women's training group -- Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Natalie Dodd.

New Zealand's last international game was an ODI match against Australia in Sydney that was played behind closed doors in March this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)