Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): NorthEast United FC on Thursday said their assistant coach Khalid Jamil is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Goa after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Indian Super League (ISL) side said it is a precautionary measure and Jamil's current "condition is stable".

"After testing positive for COVID-19, Assistant Coach Khalid Jamil is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Goa. This is a precautionary measure and his current condition is stable. We expect that he will be discharged from the hospital soon," the club said in a Twitter post.

"He had cleared all his tests prior to travelling to Goa but tested positive after arriving. NEUFC is following all Indian Super League mandated guidelines to ensure the safety of our players and staff. We would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for their concern and the Club will provide regular updates on the situation," the club's statement added. (ANI)

