Panaji (Goa) [India], April 17 (ANI): In a first in Indian football development, coaches of the English-based football team Norwich City FC brought their international expertise to the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals in Goa. As part of the 'Dream Again' initiative by Dream Sports Foundation, the week-long U-17 football tournament also featured four specialised workshops covering various aspects of football development, according to a release from Dream Sports Foundation.

The well-rounded program featured sessions on leadership in coaching, physical and medical training and coach & support staff development led by Norwich City's Head Coaches and Physiotherapists. Throughout the weeklong tournament, the workshops provided Indian coaches with a comprehensive professional development experience. Leadership & coaching sessions equipped them with tactical knowledge and player management skills essential for team success. The physical & medical workshops, conducted by Norwich City's physiotherapist, provided crucial insights into injury prevention, rehabilitation protocols, and maintaining player fitness, especially for young and developing talent. The coach & staff development segment focused on building sustainable training programs and creating positive team environments within the dressing room.

Complementing the coaches' workshop was a Goalkeeper's Masterclass specifically designed for the young goalkeepers from the participating boys' and girls' teams. This was conducted by former Indian national team goalkeeper Subrata Paul alongside Joe Shulberg, Norwich City's Academy Manager and former goalkeeper.

"It was heartwarming and deeply inspiring to witness young, passionate goalkeepers from all corners of India come together," said Paul, as quoted from a release by Dream Sports Foundation.

"These talented youngsters bonded like a family in just a matter of days -- supporting, encouraging, and pushing each other to be better," he added.

Paul emphasised that initiatives like Dream Again extend beyond technical training, "It's not just about teaching the techniques of goalkeeping -- it's about nurturing strong minds, courageous hearts, and a deep love for the game."

Shulberg's energetic approach resonated with the young goalkeepers as he shared insights from his experience in English football.

"Put yourself in as many challenging experiences as possible. Don't shy away from pressure," advised Shulberg.

"Train harder than the game, the game becomes easier," he added.

The Norwich City Academy Manager also advocated for versatility in young players' development, "From a young age, particularly between the ages of 9 to 16, you should always be playing multiple sports."

Sharing his own journey, Shulberg revealed how he transitioned from an outfield player to a goalkeeper at age 13 before being scouted by Nottingham Forest, underscoring how guidance and opportunity can transform a young athlete's path.

The workshops exemplified how the Dream Again initiative is creating meaningful connections between international football expertise and India's emerging talent, providing inspiration and practical knowledge that extends well beyond the tournament itself. (ANI)

