Sports News | Novak Djokovic Names Viktor Troicki as New Coach

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Paris 2024 Olympic tennis champion Novak Djokovic has named Viktor Troicki as his new coach, announcing the decision on Instagram on Wednesday (20 May), just days ahead of the start of Roland-Garros 2026 (24 May-7 June).

"Welcome, my friend, teammate and now coach... Viktor Troicki," Djokovic wrote in the post.

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In Paris, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will be aiming to secure a historic 25th major title. However, the legendary player, who turns 39 on Friday (22 May), has had limited match practice this season, particularly on clay.

Still, the world No. 4 can never be counted out. He made a deep run at the Australian Open 2026, falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Melbourne. A 25th Grand Slam win would give Djokovic sole possession of the all-time record. Currently, he shares the honour with Margaret Court.

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Meanwhile, last month, Djokovic pulled out of the Mutua Madrid Open due to injury. The former world No. 1 in the ATP Rankings last competed at the BNP Paribas Open in March and subsequently missed the Miami Open later that month due to a right shoulder injury.

The 38-year-old Serb lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February and fell to Jack Draper in the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open last month, before withdrawing from the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

Draper produced one of the biggest results of the Indian Wells Open after defeating Serbian legend and World No. 3 Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Round 16 contest, while several top seeds progressed further in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)