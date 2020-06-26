New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, after two negative tests in the last 10 days.

Ivanisevic took to Instagram to disclose and said he does not have any symptoms.

"Unfortunately, after two negative tests in the last 10 days, I have just found out that I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel good and don't have any symptoms," Ivanisevic said in the post.

"I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones. I will continue to self-isolate as I have been doing already. I wish everyone who got infected a speedy recovery," he added.

On Tuesday, Djokovic announced that he and his wife Jelena had contracted coronavirus. However, their children tested negative for COVID-19, Djokovic had said.

Moreover, Croatia's player, Borna Coric, also tested positive for coronavirus. At that time, he was the second tennis player to test positive for COVID-19 after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Both the tennis stars had taken part in the charity tennis tournament organised by Djokovic. The charity tennis tournament, known as Adria Tour, was heavily criticised from all around the corners for going ahead during a pandemic.

The final of the Adria Tour in Zadar was cancelled after Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

