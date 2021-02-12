Doha [Qatar], February 12 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is beaming with joy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup and said now they have the "six-pack" as it was their sixth title in a year.

"We just wanted to win. Now we have the six-pack, that's a big story, not only for Bayern Munich but for all of football. The way we played, that will keep for a long, long time," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying.

On Thursday, FC Bayern defeated Tigres 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and thus secured a historic sixth title within one year. Only FC Barcelona (in 2009) had previously achieved this feat.

During the match, Bayern were dominant for long spells and had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, but Benjamin Pavard scored the match-winner early in the second half, firing his side to the title.

Reflecting on the achievement, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich said: "We fought hard for the title. We got the title for everyone who couldn't be there today. It was a hard piece of work. But I think it was deserved and we walked off the pitch as deserved winners." (ANI)

