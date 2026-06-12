Sports News | NRAI Mourns Passing of Legendary Shooter and Coach Jaspal Rana

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) expressed its deepest condolences on the demise of legendary pistol shooter and national coach Jaspal Rana, who passed away on Friday in New Delhi at the age of 49.

Rana's passing is a profound loss to the entire Indian sporting community, which he served with distinction for over three decades as an elite athlete and mentor.

Also Read | United States vs Paraguay: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups.

According to a press release, Kalikesh Singh Deo, President of the NRAI, expressed deep sorrow over Rana's passing, calling it an irreplaceable loss to Indian sports.

"Jaspal Rana's passing is an irreplaceable loss to Indian sports. He was a pioneer who inspired an entire generation of shooters to excel on the international stage. As an athlete, his achievements were legendary, and as a coach, his dedication helped shape the careers of our finest champions. On behalf of the NRAI, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time," he said as per the press release from the NRAI.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reacts to Kane Williamson's Retirement from International Cricket.

Born in Uttarakhand on June 28, 1976, Jaspal Rana rose to international prominence in 1994 when he won the junior world title in the 25m standard pistol event in Milan with a world-record score. He went on to represent India at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, paving the way for the growth of the sport in the country.

Rana remains one of the most decorated competitors in Indian sports history. He won 15 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including nine gold medals, across four editions between 1994 and 2006. He also secured eight medals at the Asian Games, including four golds. His performance at the 2006 Doha Asian Games remains a career highlight, where he overcame a severe fever to win three gold medals and equal the world record of 590 points in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the nation, he was honored with the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Padma Shri in 1997.

Following his competitive career, Rana transitioned into coaching and served as India's High-Performance Coach for the 25m pistol discipline. He was instrumental in developing elite talent, most notably guiding Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze medal performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For his coaching excellence, he was honored with the Dronacharya Award in 2020.

NRAI Secretary General Pawan Kumar Singh said, "Jaspal's contribution to Indian shooting is unmatched. He brought immense discipline and technical expertise to our national coaching program, helping turn young talent into world-class medalists. He will be deeply missed by everyone in the shooting community, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

The National Rifle Association of India joins the nation in mourning the loss of a true sporting icon and offers its strength to his family and loved ones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)