Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 21 (ANI): Shakib Al Hasan will be replaced as captain by Nurul Hasan, who is rejoining the team following a finger surgery after missing part of the Asia Cup and the Zimbabwe tour, for the upcoming two-match T20I series against the UAE in Dubai.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not pull Shakib Al Hasan from his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) contract. He was left out of Bangladesh's 17-man team for the UAE series.

Despite not having played this year, Shakib is taking Tabraiz Shamsi's place on the Amazon Warriors.

The majority of the Bangladesh team consists of T20 World Cup hopefuls. But to make up for Shakib's absence, the selectors have chosen three of the four standby players, including legspinner Rishad Hossain, who receives his first senior call-up. Despite having six wickets in 14 T20 matches, he is frequently primarily deployed as a net bowler at home. He most recently carried out this function during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Soumya Sarkar, who played the final of his 66 T20Is against Australia at home last year, is also back. Shoriful Islam, a left-handed quick, was also a member of the group.

On Thursday, Bangladesh will fly to Dubai to compete in two T20 International matches and attend some training sessions. They hurriedly planned the journey last week after being unable to hold rehearsal sessions in Dhaka due to severe weather. The T20I tri-series is scheduled to begin on October 1, and Bangladesh is scheduled to return on September 28 before departing for New Zealand a few days later.

Bangladesh squad: Nurul Hasan (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain (ANI)

