Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 3 (ANI): White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine will miss the ODI series against Australia, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Saturday.

Devine will leave the ODI squad to return home to Wellington with Northern Districts Spirit batter Kate Anderson called in as a replacement.

Devine didn't play the final two G.J. Gardner Homes T20s against Australia due to fatigue and the decision has been made for her to take a period of rest.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said the decision was made in the best interests of Devine.

"As I said earlier in the week, this is about prioritising Sophie's needs first," Carter said in an official statement.

Carter confirmed Northern Districts batter Kate Anderson will join the squad while White Ferns vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite will continue to lead the side in Sophie's absence.

"Amy did a fantastic job in the final two T20s and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role," said Carter.

"This is a great opportunity for Kate to join the White Ferns squad for the very first time. She fit in really well with the New Zealand XI down in Queenstown earlier this summer and we look forward to having her with us at The Mount," he added.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians seamer Lea Tahuhu has joined the squad after missing the T20 series.

Tahuhu has recovered from her hamstring injury and took a full part in training on Saturday.

"It's great to have Lea back in the mix, she's an experienced player and gives our bowling attack another option," said Carter.

The ODI series between New Zealand and Australia will start on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (ANI)

