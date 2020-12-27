Tauranga [New Zealand], December 27 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner will undergo an X-ray on Sunday after he was struck on the right foot while batting in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan.

The pacer was hit by the ball in the third session and was assessed by the team physio. He has been given pain medication.

The left-handed bowler bowled three overs before stumps, despite having suffered a painful blow and the Kiwis hope there will not be any major damage.

"Neil Wagner was assessed by the team physio and after bowling in the nets has returned to the field. Wagner was struck on the right foot by a delivery while batting in the 3rd session. He has been given pain medication and will undergo an x-ray post-play #injuryupdate," BLACKCAPS tweeted.

Kane Williamson's 129-run knock helped New Zealand to post a substantial score on day two of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday here at the Bay Oval.

New Zealand posted a total of 431 in the first innings as BJ Watling (73) and Henry Nicholls (56) also made good contributions with the bat.

Pakistan lost the wicket of Shan Masood (10) before the close of play on day two. The left-hander was sent back to the pavilion by Kyle Jamieson.

Pakistan ended day two at 30/1, still trailing the hosts by 401 runs. For the visitors, Abid Ali and Mohammad Abbas are currently unbeaten on 19 and 0 respectively. (ANI)

