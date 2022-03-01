Christchurch [New Zealand], March 1 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry felt dejected after his team got thrashed by South Africa in the second and final Test here at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the standout performers with the ball in the final innings as South Africa defeated New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test. With this win, South Africa levelled the two-match series at 1-1.

"I think I had hopes coming into this game, but South Africa came back very strong. It was in the balance right throughout. But South Africa continued to get those partnerships," said Henry after the final day.

"You got to be taking wickets, asking questions in order to win a Test match. You got to take 20 wickets. I was just trying to hang in there and survive. We were trying to take it ball by ball with the rain around," he added.

Resuming Day 5 at 94/4, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell kept New Zealand in the game and the duo mixed caution with aggression to help the hosts. In the first session, South Africa was able to take just one wicket as Lutho Sipamla got the better of Conway (92).

However, in the second session, the complexion of the entire game changed as South Africa took wickets in a hurry and once Blundell (44) lost his wicket, New Zealand's innings went completely downhill.

In the end, the hosts were bundled out for 227, handing South Africa a 198-run win. For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj returned with three wickets each. (ANI)

