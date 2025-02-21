New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): India's prospects for a stronger Esports presence at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games have received a significant boost, with the Olympic Council of Asia announcing an expanded lineup of 11 Esports titles for the event, as per the OCA press release.

In a major development, the OCA Executive Board, during its meeting in Harbin, China, approved the inclusion of Street Fighter 6, Pokemon Unite, Honor of Kings, League of Legends - Asian Games Version, PUBG - Asian Games Version, Mobile Legends - Bang Bang, Naraka: Bladepoint, Gran Turismo 7, eFootball Series, and Puyo Puyo Champions as medal events in the 2026 Games.

The expansion marks a step forward from the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, where Esports made its debut as an official medal discipline with seven titles. At the time, India competed in only four of them--DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends--while other titles were banned in the country.

With six fresh titles added to the mix and two from 2022 dropped, India's Esports contingent is set to grow, despite PUBG and Mobile Legends - Bang Bang still being banned.

This shift provides an unprecedented opportunity for Indian gamers to compete on a bigger stage and aim for medals.

Welcoming the announcement, Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), emphasized its impact as quoted by OCA press release, "The OCA's decision to expand the Esports program to 11 titles is a tremendous boost for India. Not only does this increase our chances of winning a medal at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, but it also paves the way for greater awareness and participation in new titles among our youth."

Esports has been steadily gaining recognition as a competitive discipline in India, with ESFI actively scouting and nurturing emerging talent through multiple domestic tournaments and qualifiers held in the last few years.

At the prestigious BRICS Esports Championship India secured a silver medal in Tekken 8 while at the Asian Esports Games 2024 the country earned a bronze medal in eFootball, further establishing its strong presence in the Asian esports arena.

"The addition of new titles at the 2026 Asian Games will attract fresh talent and create more opportunities for Indian gamers to compete at the highest level. It's a fantastic and a positive step for Esports in general to create a lot more competitive opportunity in the region," Suji added.

The sport's growing stature in the region's arena is further reinforced by its inclusion in the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain (2025) and the inaugural Olympic Esports Games, organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's National Olympic Committee, later this year.

With a broader playing field and increasing global recognition, India's Esports scene is poised for unprecedented growth--and the 2026 Asian Games could be the launchpad for the nation's next generation of gaming champions. (ANI)

