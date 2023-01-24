Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Odisha scored 96 for 2 against Bengal on a truncated day one that saw only 35 overs being bowled in a Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

The match commenced at 1pm in place of the scheduled start at 8.45am start due to damp conditions.

Put into bat, Odisha began the proceedings on a cautious note as openers Shantanu Mishra (41 not out) and Anurag Sarangi (15) were not troubled much by the Bengal bowlers.

The home side was in search of much-needed breakthrough and finally tasted success in the 15th over when Akash Deep dismissed Sarangi to reduce Odisha to 26 for 1.

From there on, Shantanu and Sandeep Pattanaik (30) combined well to add crucial 57 runs for the second wicket.

Towards the fag end of the day, Sandeep played a rash shot off the bowling of Ishan in the 32nd over.

But Shantanu and skipper Subhransu Senapati (9) stood firm to remain unbeaten at the end of the day's play.

Brief Scores:

At Kolkata: Odisha 96 for 2 in 35 overs (Shantanu Mishra 41 batting) vs Bengal.

At Rohtak: Haryana 158 for 6 in 53 overs (Kapil Hooda 42, Sumit Kumar 33 batting, Yuvraj Singh 34; Avneesh Sudha 5/45) vs Uttarakhand.

At Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 15 for no loss in 4.4 overs vs Uttar Pradesh.

At Baroda: Baroda 420 for 5 in 90 overs (Vishnu Solanki 161 batting, Ninad Rathva 143, Atit Sheth 61 batting; Imliwati Lemtur 2/87) vs Nagaland.

