Bhubaneswar, Jun 24 (PTI) Odisha FC have signed Aphaoba Singh on a three-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC, the Indian Super League club said on Saturday.

The promising attacker, known for his blistering speed and versatility, is a vital addition to the Kalinga Warriors.

Aphaoba's ability to exploit wide areas and stretch opposition backlines will undoubtedly provide OFC a new dimension in their attacking options.

Aphaoba has previously played for Roundglass Punjab FC in the I-League where he won the title last season, Minerva Academy in the I-League 2nd Division and represented India in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

With a strong focus on developing young talent, the club has consistently aimed to provide a platform to youngsters who can go on to represent the first-team regularly in the future.

Aphaoba's versatility allows him to be used in different tactical approaches, including as out-and-out winger or even as forward.

