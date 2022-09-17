Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): Odisha FC have signed goalkeeper Amrinder Singh ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

The club announced the signing via their social media handles on Friday.

Amrinder Singh was part of Pune FC's youth team and went on to play for their senior team before moving to ATK FC for ISL 2015. After that, he turned out for Bengaluru FC in the Hero I-League. The custodian joined Mumbai City FC for ISL 2016 and kept five clean sheets in six matches for the Islanders, winning the Golden Glove award in his debut season with the club.

The 2017-18 campaign proved to be even better for the goalkeeper as he finished with 59 saves -- the most by a keeper that season. The India international impressed again in the 2018-19 campaign, keeping seven clean sheets in 19 matches.

The 2019-20 season saw Amrinder keep four clean sheets. He was one of Mumbai City FC's best players in the 2020-21 ISL, keeping 10 clean sheets in 23 matches as the Islanders secured the League Winners Shield as well as the ISL trophy. In a surprise move, the shot-stopper joined ATK Mohun Bagan in May 2021.

On August 19, 2017, Singh made his international debut for the senior team against Mauritius, which ended in a 2-1 win for India. He was then called up for the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. He made his first and only appearance in the tournament against New Zealand on 7 June 2018, which ended in a 1-2 defeat for India. Amrinder was included in the squad to take part in the 2019 King's Cup.

He only played one match in the tournament, and that was against Thailand on June 9, 2019, which India won 1-0. After India qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, India announced their 23-man squad for the tournament, where Amrinder was called-up as the backup goalkeeper. After the Asian Cup, he was called up for the Indian squad to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"I am very pleased to have signed up for Odisha FC. After deliberating over various options, I feel the project Odisha FC as a club has envisioned is the one that matches my ambition and commitment. The club has built a young and enterprising team, and under a coach like Josep Gombau, I am sure we can achieve the goals set for the season. Odisha FC as a club and the state of Odisha is ready to take the next step in Indian football, and I am privileged to be given a chance to play my part in this," said Singh in a statement on signing for Odisha FC. (ANI)

