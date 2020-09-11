Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Odisha FC on Friday announced that the club has secured the services of Australian centre-back Jacob Tratt ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League.

The defender has penned a one-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

The 26-year-old Tratt is a talented defender who can play both as a right-back and centre-back.

After his youth career at Sydney FC, he has been consistently playing in the Australian A-League and has represented Sydney FC, Sydney United, Wellington Phoenix, Sutherland Sharks and Perth Glory.

Welcoming the defender to OFC, head coach Stuart Baxter said, "We are pleased to secure Jacob's signature. He is a physically strong player with good functional technique who can develop further.

"His attributes shall add to our defensive line and bolster our squad depth."

After joining the club, Tratt said, "I am excited and grateful for this opportunity at Odisha FC. Looking forward to work with Coach Stuart Baxter in contributing to the success of the club in the upcoming season ahead."

