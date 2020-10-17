Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (PTI) The Indian contingent of Odisha FC on Saturday started training in groups by adhering to health and safety norms laid out by the ISL organisers even as their foreign recruits began to arrive in Goa.

Coming off the long coronavirus-forced hiatus, the players under the guidance of Indian assistant coach and former international mid-fielder Steven Dias started training at their designated centre at Betalbatim.

Meanwhile, the foreign players have also started arriving at the team hotel.

Experienced defender Steven Taylor and forward Diego Mauricio have already checked in earlier while ISL star Marcelinho and goalkeeping coach Rogerio Ramos arrived on Saturday.

Expressing his delight after entering the field for training, Dias said, "The players must have worked hard in their respective rooms following the fitness training guidelines by our strength and conditioning coach Joan (Casanova)."

Odisha FC's head of football operations, Abhik Chatterjee, said, "This training session was a very special one for all the players and the staff because everybody set foot on the pitch after a long period of time.

"The joy and the enthusiasm that the players had was very visible and it showed in the training session. Everybody was just grateful to be practising and training again.

"Hopefully, the players can keep this level of commitment and enthusiasm going as we will look to go from strength to strength in our pre-season training window under head coach Stuart Baxter soon."

