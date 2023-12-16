Cuttack (Odisha)[India], December 16 (ANI): Ace double shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto entered Women's Doubles Final at the ongoing Odisha Masters 2023 here at the JN Indoor Stadium. In another important match, Nozomi Okuhara secured her place in the Women's singles final.

In the first semifinal match of the day, India duo Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila were up against Denmark's Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch in the Mixed Doubles category. In the first set, riding high on confidence from their previous games, the Indian duo started aggressively and took an 11-4 lead at the interval putting the pair from Denmark on the backfoot. The Indian pair extended the lead to 15-8. Tanisha-Dhruv closed down the first set with a 21-14 score. The Indian pair carried their momentum from the first set and put up a bold performance. At the interval, Tanisha-Dhruv were leading 11-8. The Indian duo booked their spot in the Final with a 21-14 win.

Meanwhile, in Men's Singles, defending champion Kiran Geroge was ousted by Satish Kumar Karunakaran 21-18 and 21-14 in straight games. Ayush Shetty secured his spot in the Final after he staged a comeback going down in the first set by 19-21. He won the match with scores reading 21-14, 22-20.

In Women's Singles, former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara beat Unnati Hooda 21-16 and 21-5 to secure her spot in the Final. In another semifinal, Lo Sin Yan Happy secured her place in the Final after beating Christophersen Line 11-21, 21-10 and 24-22.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Hee Yong Kai Terry-Tan Wei Han Jessica advanced to the Final after beating Adnan Maulana and Nita Violina Marwah 21-13, 19-21 and 21-12. Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng beat Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Patra Harapan Rindorindo 21-13 and 21-12 to advance in the Men's Doubles Final. In the second Men's Doubles match, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Prahteek K beat Teges Satriaji Cahyo Hutomo and Christopher David Wijaya in a thrilling match with a score of 21-17, 17-21 and 21-18.

In the first Women's Doubles Semifinals, Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose beat Jesita Putri Miantoro and Febi Setianingrum by 22-20 and 23-21. In the second Semifinals, the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa were up against Arlya Nabila Thesa Munggaran and Agnia Sri Rahayu. In the first set, the Indian duo put up a strong performance. The pair from Indonesia put up a strong fight but it was Ashwini-Tanisha who were leading 11-8 at the interval.

The Indian duo won the first game 21-17. In the second game, the Indian duo came all guns blazing out and put the Indonesian pair on the backfoot. At the interval, the Indian pair were leading 11-8. The ace double shuttlers then secured their spot in the Final after winning 21-17 and 21-13. (ANI)

