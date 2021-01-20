Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 20 (ANI): A proposed world-class hockey stadium in Odisha's Rourkela will be developed within one year, State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said.

A team of senior government officials headed by Mohapatra visited Rourkela on Tuesday to reviewed the plan of action to develop the proposed Hockey Stadium ahead of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

"As per the announcement made by the chief minister, it will be India's largest Hockey Stadium, the identification of land and other works have been done, the construction work for the Stadium will commence within three-four months and it will be completed within a record time of One year," Mohapatra said.

"This stadium will be built on 15 acres of land, along with the main pitch stadium will have practice pitches with floodlights, accommodation for players, Media center, Gym, hydrotherapy, Parking lots and other ultra-modern Facilities of World-class level" Mohapatra added.

The stadium to be developed at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) will be the second venue for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2030 along with the Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar.

The Rourkela city stadium would be the biggest stadium for hockey in India with a sitting capacity of 20,000. The stadium along with the allied facilities will be developed as a benchmark for other hockey stadiums around the world. (ANI)

