Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): As part of the ongoing 'Odia Pakhya' celebrations, the Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha on Saturday organised the "Aitihya Ganadouda" (heritage marathon) in Bhubaneswar. Starting from the historic Khandagiri caves and concluding at Kalinga Studio Square, the marathon drew participation from hundreds of enthusiastic citizens, including youth, cultural enthusiasts and dignitaries.

Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj flagged off the marathon, along with former track and field athlete Anuradha Biswal and cyclist Minati Mohapatra. According to a press release from the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department, the event was marked by the exuberance of cultural performances, spirited participation, and a deep sense of cultural pride.

Also Read | Japanese Grand Prix 2025: Carlos Sainz Handed Three-Place Grid Penalty for Impeding Lewis Hamilton During Qualifying.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Minister for Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj said, "Odisha's Sports and Youth Department today organised a Heritage Marathon across Odisha to celebrate 'Odia Pakhya.' Via this Marathon across various heritage sites in Odisha, we not only want to promote Odisha culture but also want to spread awareness about protecting these places and keeping them clean. Further, this marathon is also promoting Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision for Fit India and spreading awareness about fitness across the country."

He then went on to add, "Beyond the Heritage Marathon, Odisha aims to connect with its 4.5 crore Odias and inspire them to incorporate fitness into their daily lives, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Fit India. Through different community outreach initiatives"

Also Read | DC 54/2 in 6.5 Ovrs | CSK vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Abishek Porel.

As the fifth day of the Odia Pakhya celebrations, the "Aitihya Ganadouda" not only promote fitness and unity but also serves as a moving tribute to the timeless heritage of Odisha. Cultural performances, traditional Odia cuisine and community bonding added colour to the event. Participants shared selfies from the scenic Khandagiri location, uploading them to the official Odia Pakhya website, celebrating the cultural essence of the region.

Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, Senior politician Priyadarshi Mishra, Shri Jagannath Pradhan and renowned Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra also graced the occasion today, adding to the event's vibrancy.

In a historic move, the Odisha government has announced the grand celebration of 'Odia Pakhya' from April 1, Odisha Day, to 14th April, Odia New Year. This 14-day celebration aims to promote the Odia language, literature, culture and heritage through various programs across the state, from the block level to the state level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)