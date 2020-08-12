Southampton, Aug 12 (PTI) Fast bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Ben Stokes as England on Wednesday named a 14-member squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting Thursday at The Ageas Bowl.

Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.

England won the first Test, making a dramatic comeback with Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler effecting a splendid turnaround.

England had also defeated West Indies in their previous home series, which had marked the resumption of international cricket following a long conoravirus-forced hiatus.

England Squad:

Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

