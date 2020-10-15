Somerset [UK] October 15 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Somerset on Thursday announced that Ollie Sale has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 25-year-old bowler will remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2022 season.

"It is very exciting to be a part of such a talented and tight knit group and there is definitely a belief among us that we can continue to push for silverware," said Ollie in an official statement.

"This year has given me some great experiences to learn and reflect on, and I look forward to continuing to develop my career and winning games with Somerset over the next two seasons," he added.

Ollie has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Somerset's Vitality Blast squad this season and was the Club's leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "Ollie worked incredibly diligently over the winter which resulted in him earning the opportunity to play a significant role during this summer's Vitality Blast."

"He has demonstrated the tenacity, determination and inner drive to succeed and with the opportunities and experiences gained this summer we really look forward to working with him over the next two years and that journey continuing with the Club," Hurry added. (ANI)

