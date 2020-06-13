Sports News | Olmo Double Helps Leipzig Beat Hoffenheim and Pad 3rd Place

Sinsheim (Germany), Jun 13 (AP) Dani Olmo struck twice for Leipzig to beat Hoffenheim 2-0 and consolidate third place in the Bundesliga.

The Spaniard, who joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in January, opened the scoring on a counterattack in the ninth minute and effectively sealed the win on Friday with a low shot two minutes later.

The win lifted Leipzig to six points above fourth-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach, which occupies the last place for Champions League qualification. Gladbach faces league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen is just behind Gladbach on goal difference and faces Schalke away on Sunday.

It was Hoffenheim's first game since it surprisingly fired coach Alfred Schreuder on Tuesday due to disagreements over future development plans. Former assistant coach Marcel Rapp has taken charge on an interim basis.

Hoffenheim remained seventh in the last qualification place for the Europa League but could be overtaken as the rest of the 31st round is played. Only three rounds remain after this weekend.

The game was played without fans and amid continuing strict hygiene measures against the coronavirus. AP

