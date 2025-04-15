Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Dalilah Muhammad, lauded as one of the most accomplished hurdlers in history, has been named the International Event Ambassador for the 17th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for April 27.

The American is a two-time Olympic gold medallist (2016, 2020) and a silver medallist with multiple World Championship titles to her name.

She made history at the 2019 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, breaking the 400m hurdles world record with a time of 52.20 seconds, surpassing Yuliya Pechonkina's record set in 2003. She further improved it to 52.16 seconds at the World Championships in Doha later that year.

Muhammad's remarkable achievements include the Olympic Gold in the 400m hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and running an astonishing 51.58s in the Tokyo 2020 final, finishing just behind Sydney Michelle McLaughlin, who clocked 51.46s, a performance that resonated across the sporting world. Off the track, Muhammad is an advocate for diversity in sports and actively mentors' young athletes.

Reflecting on her journey, Muhammad, as quoted from a press release, said, "I am honoured to be the International Event Ambassador for the 17th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru. My journey began at a young age when I joined a local running club, and that passion has grown into a lifelong commitment to athletics. I look forward to witnessing the energy and enthusiasm of Bengaluru's running community."

"We are delighted to welcome Dalilah Muhammad as the International Event Ambassador for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025. Her achievements on the track, combined with her commitment to inspiring the next generation, make her an exceptional athlete. We look forward to celebrating Bengaluru's vibrant running culture alongside her and creating another memorable edition of the TCS World 10K," said Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International. (ANI)

