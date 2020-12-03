Hong Kong, Dec 3 (PTI) A group of global sporting stars, including track and field legend Edwin Moses, have come together to underline the crisis of mental health among youngsters amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how sport can play a role in reversing this.

Olympic legends such as Moses, four-time gold medallist, Li Xiaopeng, China's first winter gold winner Yang Yang, South African swimming stars Cameron van der Burgh and Natalie du Toit addressed the mental health legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Globally, we have all been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but ... young people in many communities around the world are also being impacted by mental health and wellbeing epidemics," Moses said during the inaugural Laureus Sport for Good Mental Health and Wellbeing Forum.

"At the highest level, the mental side of sport is crucial, but of most importance is the role sport can play in supporting young people with mental health challenges," added Moses, who won Olympic 400m hurdling gold at the 1976 and 1982 Olympics.

Rugby stars Sean Fitzpatrick and Nolli Waterman and surfing legend Garrett McNamara were also part of the international field as they were joined by representatives from Laureus-supported mental health and wellbeing programmes from around the world, as well as global leaders from the sector.

Throughout the three-day Forum, participants heard how COVID-19 has had a catastrophic impact on the mental well-being of young people as a result of lockdowns, restrictions and the loss of social interaction, sport and wider opportunities for self-development.

The Forum, an online event supported by EACT Jockey Club Active Community Programme, also discussed the transformational mental health and wellbeing benefits of sport - particularly surfing, which will make an Olympic debut in Tokyo next year and swimming.

Fitzpatrick, a legend of All Blacks rugby who played in 63 consecutive Test matches for his country, said: "Throughout the Forum, we heard current and former athletes, mental health professionals and sport for development programme leaders talk about the positive role sport can play in supporting young people with mental health challenges.

"If there's one thing we should all take away from this event, it's that we need to keep moving forward, keep these conversations going and keep changing young lives for the better," added the Laureus Academy chairman.

Yang Yang, who won 500m short track speed skating gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics, said: "Children and young people are our future, and mental health and wellbeing among young people is a subject we need to put at the top of our agendas in the coming months and years.

"Working together, sharing knowledge and continuing the conversations we have had over these three days is going to be so important in us using sport to help build resilience and confidence in our young people."

