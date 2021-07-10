New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra on Saturday cautioned the Indian athletes about "extraordinary circumstances" they might have to face upon reaching Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics.

The IOA chief informed that countries including the Czech Republic had to face some issues upon reaching the Narita airport.

"They have to wait for 4 HRS, before the immigration process to begin and they waited for three hours to board the transport," Batra said in a statement.

He also said no food and water was provided, and the volunteer services were almost non-existent.

"Germany highlighted the Volunteer services are almost non existent," Batra said.

"Sharing with all of you so that you are mentally prepared for what you may very likely expect at the Airport until you reach the Village, these games are being held under extra ordinary circumstances and we should try to support Japan and go through everything with a smile," he added.

The IOA president Batra raised the issue with the organising committee and he was informed that the Japanese government will make sure the above-mentioned issues don't happen anymore.

"The issue has been raised today to the organising committee. They will work on it with the government to make sure it does not happen anymore," an official statement read.

Earlier, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, said that challenges and opportunities are unprecedented for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Thomas Bach arrived in Japan on Thursday via a regular scheduled flight from Frankfurt (Germany) and touched down at Haneda airport at noon. The IOC President is fully vaccinated and, just like all Games participants, will follow the Playbook guidelines to ensure that the Games are safe and secure this summer.

Bach's official programme of in-person and remote meetings with arriving delegations, Games stakeholders, and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will commence only on July 12. His destinations are registered, and his activities will be conducted in accordance with the strict rules set out in the Playbooks.

A visit to Hiroshima on July 16 to mark the start of the Olympic Truce is currently being arranged for President Bach.

The IOC Executive Board meeting will then take place in Tokyo on July 17 and 18, followed by the 138th IOC Session on July 20. (ANI)

