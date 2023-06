Bulawayo, Jun 30 (PTI) Oman have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe, in their ICC World Cup Qualifier match here.

Muhammad Javed of the ICC international panel of match referees imposed the sanction after Oman were ruled to be two overs short of the target, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Also Read | India Defeat Iran 42-32 in Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final to Win Eighth Title.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Zeeshan Maqsood pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check SL vs NED Super Six Cricket Match Availability Online and Live Telecast on TV.

Meanwhile, Oman player Kaleemullah has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match.

Kaleemullah was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kaleemullah, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings, when Kaleemullah gave an inappropriate send-off to Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine after dismissing him. The player accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The on-field umpires Roland Black and Wayne Knights, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Martin Saggers levelled the charges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)