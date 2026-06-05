Sports News | Omar Berrada Stops Short of Guaranteeing Bruno Fernandes Stay as Manchester United Seek Summer Stability

Manchester [London], June 5 (ANI): Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has refused to completely rule out the possibility of club captain Bruno Fernandes leaving Old Trafford this summer, despite reiterating the club's desire to retain one of its most influential players.

Speculation over Fernandes' future has continued despite the Portuguese midfielder being under contract until 2027, with an option for a further year. The 31-year-old enjoyed an outstanding individual season, finishing with 21 Premier League assists and earning both the Premier League Player of the Season and Football Writers' Footballer of the Year awards.

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Speaking on the Inside Carrington podcast, Berrada praised Fernandes' impact on and off the pitch while making it clear that United want him to remain at the club.

"We'd like him to stay, of course, we do. He's had a great season on the pitch but more importantly, he's shown to everybody that he is a great leader. People don't see what he does outside of the pitch. He understands the values of the club really well and I think we've seen him help a lot of the younger signings," Berrada said, as per goal.com.

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While United's hierarchy remains keen to keep their captain, Fernandes has previously admitted he considered leaving the club amid frustration over a lack of success and what he perceived as a lack of appreciation.

"At one point, I was going to leave but I would have won many trophies that season. But from the club's side, I felt a bit of: 'If you go, it's not really that bad for us.' More than hurting, it makes me sad, because I'm a player they have nothing to criticise me for," Fernandes had said.

The midfielder later struck a more positive tone regarding his future ambitions at Old Trafford.

"My goal has always been to win the biggest competitions, and the Premier League is part of it. And I still have that dream in me and I hope to achieve it," Fernandes said.

Berrada also reflected on the club's wider restructuring efforts and the challenge of rebuilding confidence within the organisation.

"It is true that the cost was very high for many people and it's taken a while for the club to build back that trust between staff, management, owners. I think we're in a much better place now and as we have seen in the latest financial results, those tough decisions have borne their fruit in the sense that it's allowed the club to be where it needs to be moving forwards," he said.

United are preparing for a crucial summer under newly appointed permanent manager Michael Carrick as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a return to Champions League football.

Outlining the club's transfer strategy, Berrada indicated that United would continue to pursue a balanced approach in the market.

"I think the template of what we did last summer will be replicated. We have a clear plan. I do think what we saw last season is a good way forward for us, which is we want a mix of experience and youth, we want a mix of players who have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also players who are doing very well outside the Premier League," Berrada said.

While United remain publicly committed to keeping Fernandes, Berrada's reluctance to offer an outright guarantee is likely to keep questions surrounding the captain's future alive as the transfer window gathers pace. (ANI)

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