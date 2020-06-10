Sports News | On Prakash Padukone's Birthday, Let's Remember His All England Badminton C'ships Win

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As Prakash Padukone celebrates his 65th birthday, it's worthwhile to remember his win in the All England Badminton Championships way back in 1980.

With this win, Padukone had become the first Indian to bring home the title of All England Badminton Championships.

Padukone had clashed with Indonesia's Liem Swie King in the summit clash at the Wembley Stadium. The star Indian shuttler was only 24 years old when he stood at the top of the podium.

At that time, the final was built up as a clash of the titans as both Padukone and King had not dropped a single game before the summit clash.

However, King was comprehensively outclassed in the finals as Padukone defeated his opponent 15-3, 15-10.

This feat is still considered special as there is just one other Indian to have achieved the milestone and that is Pullela Gopichand.

When Padukone won the All England Championships, he was seeded third and had entered the tournament on a high after winning two other competitions.

Padukone has been a flag-bearer for India in the sport of badminton and he also clinched the country's first world championship medal after winning the bronze medal in the 1983 championships.

During his career, he also won the national senior championship in 1971 at just the age of 16, and as a result, he became the youngest player to have achieved the feat.

He also managed to win successive national championships until 1979. In 1978 he won the singles badminton gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as well.

Padukone decided to retire from competitive badminton in 1989. (ANI)

