New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): June 18 marks the anniversary of one of the greatest rescue acts in cricket history--Kapil Dev's unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe during the 1983 ODI World Cup. On this day 43 years ago, the former Indian captain registered a ton that has and will be talked about for generations to come.

Walking out to the crease at the Nevill Ground in Tunbridge Wells, England, Kapil had a big task at hand. India, electing to bat in a must-win group-stage fixture of the World Cup, were reeling at a humiliating 17 for 5. Top-order icons like Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth had both fallen for ducks, leaving the middle order entirely exposed. Mohinder Amarnath (5), Sandeep Patil (1) and Yashpal Sharma (9) also could not contribute much.

Also Read | Fact Check: Viral YouTube Video Claiming Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scored 449 Runs in 50-Over Match is False.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZteTRlAo4y/

However, what followed was a breathtaking counter-attack that defied all odds. Coming in at no. 6, Kapil single-handedly seized control of the game and stitched crucial lower-order partnerships with Roger Binny, Madan Lal, and Syed Kirmani. Playing with an ultra-aggressive intent, the skipper smashed 16 boundaries and 6 sixes, finishing unbeaten on 175 runs off just 138 deliveries.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Kapil's herpes act propelled India from 17/5 to a highly competitive 266/8 in their allotted 60 overs.

Buoyed by the captain's audacity, the Indian bowling attack successfully defended the total, bowling Zimbabwe out for 235 to secure a vital 31-run victory. Kapil Dev was awarded the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

The triumph at Tunbridge Wells effectively kept India's campaign alive, instilling a sense of belief that culminated exactly one week later when the Kapil-led team lifted their first-ever World Cup trophy, at Lord's on June 25, 1983. In the final, India defeated West Indies by 43 runs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)