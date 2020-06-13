Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sports News | On This Day: Amelia Kerr Registered Highest Individual Score in Women's ODIs

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 11:45 AM IST
Sports News | On This Day: Amelia Kerr Registered Highest Individual Score in Women's ODIs

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): It was on June 13, 2018 when New Zealand's Amelia Kerr registered the highest individual score in the history of the women's ODI cricket.

She achieved the feat against Ireland in the third ODI at Castle Avenue in Dublin.

In the match between both sides, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr opened the batting for the visitors and the duo put on 113 runs for the first wicket.

Sattherthwaite (61) was sent back to the pavilion in the 15th over, but Kerr marched on.

Kerr went on to play a knock of 232 runs from 145 balls, studded with 31 fours and two sixes.

She remained unbeaten to guide New Zealand to a total of 440/3 in the allotted fifty overs.

New Zealand was able to defend the score as the hosts Ireland were bundled out for 135, handing the White Ferns a win by 305 runs.

Kerr also managed to scalp five wickets and as a result, she became the only cricketer to register a double ton and a five-wicket haul in an ODI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

