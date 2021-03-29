New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Six years ago on this day, Australia lifted its fifth World Cup title under the leadership of Michael Clarke and became the second side after India to win it in home conditions.

The summit clash was played between Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2015. Kiwis won the toss and elected to bat first. In the jam-packed stadium, Kiwis only managed to score 183 runs in 45 overs as Aussies pacers bowled on tight lengths and did not allow them to score runs freely.

Grant Elliott played the highest knock of 83 runs while Ross Taylor scored 40 runs. For Australia, James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson bagged three wickets each while Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets.

Chasing 184 was not a difficult task for the home side and they won the match comfortably by seven wickets in 33.1 overs. Skipper Clarke amassed 74 runs while opener David Warner scored 45 runs.

Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 56 runs. Faulkner was awarded Player of the Match for his 3-36 performance while Player of the Tournament was claimed by Starc for scalping most wickets in the tournament.

In the 2015 World Cup, Australia had defeated India in the semi-finals. Under Clarke, the hosts lost just one group stage match and the defeat came against New Zealand.

Australia has won the World Cup on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). Under Ricky Ponting, Australia won the World Cup twice (2003 and 2007).

In 1987, Allan Border was Australia's skipper while in the 1999 tournament, Steve Waugh led Australia. (ANI)

