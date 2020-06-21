New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): It was on June 21, 1975, when West Indies won the first edition of the Cricket World Cup.

The Clive Lloyd-side won the World Cup after defeating Australia in the finals.

In the match between West Indies and Australia, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Windies put on 291/8 in the allotted sixty overs, owing to Lloyd's knock of 102 runs from just 85 balls.

Rohan Kanhai also scored 55 runs from 105 balls, while in the end Deryck Murray played a quickfire knock of 14 runs from 10 balls.

For Australia, Gary Gilmour took a five-wicket haul and conceded just 48 runs from his 12 overs.

Chasing 292, Alan Turner and Ian Chappell played knocks of 40 and 62 respectively to put Australia in a good position.

However, Vivian Richards produced three run-outs to turn the tide of the match as Chappell and Turner both were dismissed owing to Richards' brilliance.

Keith Boyce scalped four wickets for the Windies and as a result, Australia was bowled out for 274.

As a result, West Indies won the World Cup finals by 17 runs and Clive Lloyd ended up lifting the inaugural World Cup title.

So far, 12 editions of the Men's Cricket World Cup have been played, and Australia has managed to win the tournament maximum number of times (five).

West Indies and India have won the tournament two times each, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England all have won the tournament once. (ANI)

