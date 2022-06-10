London [UK], June 10 (ANI): On this day in 1983, the Indian cricket team made history by ending West Indies' unbeaten run at the world cup events that lasted for eight years by defeating them by 34 runs at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in their group B tie of the tournament.

West Indies were the favourites heading into the match and the tournament in general. Not much was expected from India, whose run during the first two world cups consisted of only one win and five losses. On the other hand, the Windies had won the 1975 and 1979 World Cups.

Put to bat first by the Windies, India was off a shaky start, losing their openers Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth by the time team's score was 46. Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil tried to resist the brutal bowling attack of their opposition, but their innings ended at 21 and 36 respectively. Captain Kapil Dev could not do much either, scoring only 6 and sinking India to 5/141.

Then stepped in batter Yashpal Sharma, who formed a 73-run stand with all-rounder Roger Binny. Binny scored a valuable 27 and served as a companion to Sharma, who went on to score 89 of 120 consisting of nine fours. Then, Madan Lal's 21* took the side to 262/8 in 60 overs.

Pacers Michael Holding (2/32), Malcolm Marshall (2/48) and spinner Larry Gomes (2/46) were the picks of the bowlers for WI.

Chasing 263, openers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (24 each) gave their side a solid start, forming a 49-run stand for the first wicket. But after that, wickets started tumbling for West Indies regularly. Indian bowlers started dominating the game with their mix of pace and spin, with pacer Roger Binny and spinner Ravi Shastri leading from the front.

With the score at 9/157, Andy Roberts (37*) and Joel Garner tried to turn things in favour of WI and snatch a win from the jaws of defeat, but their 71-run stand was broken after Shastri dismissed the latter for 37 with assistance from safe hands of keeper Syed Kirmani.

With this victory, India had made history, ending the unbeaten run of the Windies at the cricketing marquee event that lasted for eight long years. India also went on to etch their name in history books for a reason more gigantic than this occasion by winning the trophy for the first time ever, defeating West Indies in the finals.

Yashpal Sharma was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 89.

So far, India has squared off with the Windies in nine matches in the 50-over world cup, winning six and losing three. (ANI)

