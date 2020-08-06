New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): On this day in 1997, Sri Lanka amassed 952 against India and broke the record for the highest innings total by a team in Test history.

In the first Test of the two-match series, India won the toss and elected to bat at RP Stadium in Colombo.

Batting first, skipper Sachin Tendulkar (143), Navjot Sidhu (111) and Mohammad Azharuddin (126) guided the side to a giant total of 537/8d in 167.3 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka posted a record-breaking innings total of 952/6d. Opener Sanath Jayasuriya played a knock of 340 runs including 36 fours and two sixes.

Roshan Mahanama, batting at number three, amassed 222 runs studded with 27 fours. Aravinda de Silva (126), skipper Arjuna Ranatunga (86) and Mahela Jayawardene (66) also added to the scoreboard.

However, the match ended as a draw and Jayasuriya was awarded as Player of the Match for scoring the triple century.

Jayasuriya was the first Sri Lanka batsman to reach the triple-ton mark in the Test cricket. Later on, Kumar Sangakkara and Jayawardene achieved the feat for the side.

Sri Lanka surpassed England and broke their 1938 record of scoring 903/7d against Australia at the Oval. Till now, the Lankan team's record is unbroken. Whereas India's highest total in the Test cricket was against England in Chennai. In 2016, India scored 759/7d in the second innings at Chepauk. The hosts won the match by an innings and 75 runs. (ANI)

