New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): It was on November 22, 1999, that wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist scored his first century in the longest format of the game.

Gilchrist registered his first Test ton against Pakistan at Hobart in 1999. Australia was set a target of 369 runs in the second Test to win the match and the Steve Waugh-led side managed to get a victory of four wickets.

Gilchrist played an unbeaten knock of 149 runs off just 163 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six.

The left-handed batsman put together a partnership of 238 runs for the sixth partnership.

Langer played a knock of 127 runs but he was sent back to the pavilion by Saqlain Mushtaq with Australia needing just five runs for the victory.

Australia won the three-Test series 3-0 against Pakistan in 1999.

Gilchrist is regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper to ever play the game of cricket.

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20Is for Australia.

50-year-old Gilchrist registered 5,570 runs in the longest format while he scored 9,619 runs in ODI cricket.

Gilchrist ended his career with 33 centuries to his credit across all formats of the game. (ANI)

