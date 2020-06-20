New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): It was on June 20, 2011, when current India skipper Virat Kohli made his debut in the longest format of the game.

He made his debut against West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2019-20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs FRE Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The right-handed batsman did not have a good show with the bat in his first Test as he just managed to score 19 runs in the entire match.

In the first innings, he just managed to score four runs. Kohli came into bat at number five position and he was sent back to the pavilion by Fidel Edwards.

Also Read | RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get LEP vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

In the second innings, the right-handed Kohli scored 15 runs from 54 balls and was eventually dismissed by Fidel Edwards again.

India eventually went on to win the match by 63 runs.

Since his Test debut, Kohli has left a huge mark on the game.

He has so far played 86 Tests, managing to score 7,240 runs with 27 centuries at an average of 53.62.

Kohli played a knock of 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 and this remains his highest Test score to date.

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also kept on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar managed to call time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)