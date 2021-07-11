New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): It was on this day, eight years ago, when Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar registered the highest Test score for a number eleven batsman.

Coming into bat at number eleven against England during the first Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, Agar registered a score of 98 runs. He achieved the feat on day two of the first Test and as a result, he shattered the record of Tino Best, who had scored 95 against England.

England had scored 215 runs against Australia and the visitors were struggling at 117/9 when Agar came to the crease. He along with Phil Hughes steadied the innings for Australia and formed a 163-run stand.

Agar played a knock of 98 runs, studded with 12 fours and 2 sixes. He was dismissed by Stuart Broad in the 65th over of the Australian innings.

However, this was not enough to give Australia momentum in the match as the side lost to England by 14 runs in the first Test.

Agar has played just four Tests for Australia, managing to score 195 runs. He has also taken four wickets in the format.

India's Zaheer Khan features on the fourth spot in the list for highest score registered by number eleven batsman in Test cricket. He had played a knock of 75 runs against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2010. (ANI)

