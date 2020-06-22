New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): On this day last year, India pacer Mohammed Shami scalped hat-trick against Afghanistan and became the second Indian to do so in the 50-over World Cup after former pacer Chetan Sharma, who bagged the hat-trick against New Zealand during the 1987 edition.

Shami's exploits helped India register an 11-run win against Afganistan at Rose Bowl. Chasing a modest target of 225 runs, Afghanistan had a poor start and then lost two quick wickets in middle-order.

Asgar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi tried to build the inning but the former ended up losing his wicket to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Nabi kept the one-end and built brief partnerships with Najibullah Zadran (21) and Rashid Khan (14).

Shami bowled the final over of the inning and Nabi hit a boundary on the first delivery. But Nabi gave away an easy catch to Hardik Pandya at long-on on the third delivery which ended his 52-run inning.

Shami then continued his sublime form and took another two wickets to complete his hat-trick as he bowled both Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman respectively.

The 29-year-old returned with figures of 4-40 in his 9.5 overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict India to 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted fifty overs after being asked to bowl first.

Virat Kohli played a knock of 67 while Kedar Jadhav amassed 52 runs. (ANI)

